A hospital in the Borders has been closed to new admissions after an outbreak of a sickness bug.

A number of patients have been affected at Haylodge Hospital in Peebles and the health board wants to reduce the risk of further infection.

NHS Borders said routine visiting was "strongly discouraged" until the outbreak was over.

It advised anyone who had experienced symptoms in the last 48 hours to stay away from hospital wards.

The public has also been advised to stay away from the emergency department at Borders General hospital unless they require urgent medical attention.

The appeal comes amid "exceptionally high demand" at the site.

Nicky Berry, director of nursing, midwifery and acute services, said there was still a "wide range of NHS services" available to provide "appropriate treatment and care".