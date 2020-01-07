Image copyright Google Image caption The items were taken from the High Street store in the early hours of the morning

Dozens of items of designer clothing worth thousands of pounds have been stolen from a store in the Borders.

The incident happened at about 04:00 at David Thomson and Son on Jedburgh's High Street.

The clothing, which includes Levi's and Tommy Hilfiger branded items, has been valued at about £8,000.

Police said the break-in had affected a "well-established and popular business" which had been at the heart of the community for "many years".

The goods stolen included jeans, T-shirts and knitwear and anyone offered items for sale in "unusual or suspicious circumstances" has been urged to come forward.

Police have also asked anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.