Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Dumfries and Galloway is the first division in Scotland to try the scheme

A new initiative to help improve police staff wellbeing is being piloted in south west Scotland.

Coffee machines have been installed at stations across Dumfries and Galloway as part of a pilot project.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said it was hoped they could help staff to unwind after attending "difficult or traumatic events".

However, some public comments criticised the scheme including one saying a kettle could do the same job.

A post on Facebook explained the thinking behind the project supported by the SPF.

Image copyright Getty Images

General Secretary Calum Steele said: "For a number of years we've been looking at options to put in place a member benefit that is not geographically dependent.

"Following a fairly extensive exercise, we settled on the idea of coffee machines used by our Swedish colleagues where the 'coffee and cake' culture is used by officers to decompress over a hot drink after attending difficult or traumatic events."

He said it was felt to be an "added opportunity for officers to form genuine bonds and friendships with colleagues while helping each other cope with what can be very difficult and arduous work".

He added they would monitor the success of the scheme in Dumfries and Galloway.

Divisional commander Ch Supt Linda Jones said she was delighted to see the machines installed across the region and had been keen to see the area be the first to benefit.

'Doughnut machine'

"These machines will provide officers with a hot drink to enjoy during briefing, debriefing or when completing paperwork during the shift," she said.

"I understand the machines have already proved to be extremely popular and I look forward to hearing further feedback."

The post has generated dozens of comments - some supportive and others critical of the scheme.

"We have a coffee machine in our office, it's called a kettle does the same job," said one response.

"Argos do a doughnut machine too," added another.

However, other members of the public gave the idea their backing.

"It's good to see an employer trying to do something to benefit their staff," said one.

Another post described it as a "a small perk for a very challenging career".