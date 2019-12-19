Image copyright TweedLove Image caption The TweedLove Festival is celebrating its 10th year in 2020

A cycling festival in the Borders is celebrating its 10th year by embracing the electric bike "revolution".

TweedLove will be held in Peebles from 29 to 31 May next year.

Organisers said that electric bikes would take "centre stage" with a demo event and major European e-mountain bike challenge.

Founder Neil Dalgleish said ensuring the area was "switched on" to cycling developments could keep its reputation as a "world class" destination.

About 200,000 riders and spectators are estimated to have visited the Tweed Valley for previous editions of the festival.

E-bike skills sessions and an e-bike test track are part of the programme for 2020.

"The really exciting thing about all this is pretty simple though - it's about getting more people on bikes and letting more people enjoy the hills and trails who maybe thought they weren't able to," said Mr Dalgleish.

"It's a win-win situation for cycling.

"We can play our part in bringing new participants into the sport - a huge variety of people with different levels of fitness and abilities can now have access to these experiences."

