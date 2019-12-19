Image copyright Phil Wilkinson Image caption Birds have been relocated to southern Scotland from the Highlands

A project to boost the population of golden eagles in southern Scotland has reached a "fantastic milestone".

Organisers said more than 10,000 people had now been involved in a range of initiatives linked to the scheme.

It suffered a setback in August when one bird died after being attacked by another eagle.

However, the project team said the support of so many people had a "vital role" to play in building up golden eagle numbers in the area.

The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project (SSGEP) - at a secret location in the Moffat Hills - has seen young birds relocated to the region from the Highlands.

Thousands of people have taken part in initiatives linked to the scheme

It has seen thousands of people take part in associated schemes.

Community outreach officer Philip Munro said: "It is fantastic to see so many people are so passionate about protecting this iconic species in the south of Scotland.

"We are absolutely delighted with the support, which plays an absolutely vital role in protecting golden eagles.

"We need to keep building on this so that we can ensure that we can see even more of these magnificent birds across the south of Scotland's skies for generations to come."

Francesca Osowska, Scottish Natural Heritage's chief executive, described the level of support achieved as a "fantastic milestone".

The project hopes to increase the chances of "spotting a majestic golden eagle in the southern skies"

One volunteer involved was shortlisted for student of the year by the Scottish Rural College (SRUC), largely for her work on the project.

Charlotte Martin, a countryside management student, said she enjoyed helping others have more of a chance of "spotting a majestic golden eagle in the southern skies".

The scheme's work with Scottish Borders Scouts has also been praised by naturalist Steve Backshall in his role as Scouts ambassador.

He described it as an "amazing opportunity" for those involved.

"They will be playing a vital role in the continued protection of many unique and important species, such as Scotland's golden eagles," he said.