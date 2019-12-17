Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The school was badly damaged by fire last month

An appraisal exercise is to look at "all potential options" for the future of Peebles High School after it was badly damaged by fire last month.

Councillors in the Borders are being asked to approve spending £100,000 to examine the way forward.

If agreed, the appraisal would be taken forward "as a matter of urgency".

Pupils are currently being taught at a range of sites until at least the new year. Two boys have been charged in connection with the fire.

The council will be asked to approve the options appraisal exercise when it meets on Thursday.

Its findings will be used to decide on the way forward for the school to achieve the "best possible final outcome".

Scottish Borders Council's chief executive Tracey Logan said: "While there is a significant focus on putting in place plans for teaching for the new term in January and beyond, we are also looking to the long term with this proposed full options appraisal to help us deliver the best solution for Peebles High School.

"We will continue to keep pupils, parents, carers and staff updated on a regular basis on all aspects of the recovery plan for Peebles High."