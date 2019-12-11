Image copyright Google Image caption The south of Scotland store was targeted in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Thieves have made off with a haul including laptops and iPads from a south of Scotland store.

They targeted the Currys PC World site on College Mains Road in Dumfries at about 04:00 on Tuesday.

Police said the total value of the goods was unknown but was expected to be in the region of £40,000.

It is believed the raid was carried out by three people wearing dark clothing using a large van or car to make off with the equipment.

Det Con Mark McLachlan said: "Officers have been carrying out enquiries at the industrial estate and viewing CCTV from in and around the area, which will provide officers with more information on those responsible.

"The industrial estate is next to the busy A75, and the area is also regularly used by lorry drivers who park overnight."

He urged anyone with information to come forward.