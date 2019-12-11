Peebles High School fire: Second boy charged
- 11 December 2019
A second boy has been charged following a fire which severely damaged a secondary school in the Borders.
Peebles High School has been shut and pupils are being taught at other sites since the incident at the end of last month.
One boy was arrested and charged last week and a short statement from Police Scotland confirmed a second boy had now been charged.
It added that a report would be sent to the children's reporter.