A baby, its mother and a pensioner were rescued from cars stranded in flood water as heavy rain lashed the south of Scotland.

They were pulled to safety by firefighters when their vehicles became stuck in water on the A762 near Glenlee in Dumfries and Galloway on Tuesday.

A 36-year-old woman and her 23-month-old baby were taken to hospital after being rescued from one car.

A 73-year-old man was helped from another vehicle.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Waterside at about 15:40 on Tuesday as the region was hit by heavy rain and winds.

Two fire appliances and two water rescue units were sent to the scene by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Once rescued, the child, mother and pensioner were treated by Scottish Ambulance Service staff and taken to Dumfries and Galloway Hospital.

Police said they were discharged after being treated for minor injuries.