Image copyright Hector Kerr Image caption The fire broke out at about 13:00

Pupils from a Borders secondary school badly damaged in a fire are returning to the classroom.

Peebles High School will be shut until at least the new year following a major fire 10 days ago.

Senior pupils will resume their lessons at Galashiels Academy on Monday while younger pupils are being taught at alternative locations in Peebles.

Council officials say an "encouragingly high amount" of students' work has survived the blaze.

It includes exam work, pupil notes, portfolios and artwork.

A boy has been arrested and charged following the fire, and a report will be sent to the Children's Reporter.

People have been urged to stay away from Peebles High School for their own safety.

The site has been secured, with CCTV and security staff patrolling the grounds.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council

Scottish Borders Council chief executive Tracey Logan said a considerable amount of work had taken place to find alternative lesson locations for the students.

"As well as my staff teams who have worked tirelessly since last Thursday, the support we have had from across the Borders, and further afield, has been hugely encouraging and extremely welcome," she said.

"I wish pupils, parents and staff all the very best for Monday. We have done our utmost to make the arrangements as effective as they can be, but it has been a complex operation and we would ask for everyone's co-operation and understanding as we put everything into practice for 1,300 pupils."

The arrangements include:

S1-S3 pupils will receive face-to face teaching at locations in Peebles, including two primary schools and a number of community halls.

S4-S6 pupils will be taught by Peebles High School staff at Galashiels Academy and the Langlee Complex in Galashiels

Further information, including transport and catering arrangements, is available on the SBC website.

Last week a group of senior pupils from both the Peebles and Galashiels school met ahead of the new arrangements beginning.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Senior pupils from the Peebles and Galashiels schools met up before the new arrangements began

Among them was Peebles High School head prefect William Adams, who said: "Being taken from our normal environment so abruptly was a shock to the system so we're all grateful to get back into it. Everyone at Gala that I've seen has been incredibly understanding."

And Peebles headteacher Campbell Wilson, said: "It's clear that everyone at Gala Academy has worked extremely hard to be ready for us and we really appreciate that.

"Our young people are very resilient and I'm immensely proud of the way they have risen to this challenge, continue to be positive and continue to focus on their learning."