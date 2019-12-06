A76 'temporary' lights come to an end after five years
Work has been completed on a stretch of south of Scotland road which had been operating under "temporary" traffic lights for five years.
The £2.8m project has realigned the A76 between Sanquhar and Thornhill, taking it away from an unstable embankment.
Traffic management was put in place following a landslip in the area in November 2014.
Scotland TranServ said the 30-week scheme had been completed on budget and three weeks ahead of schedule.
Principal Engineer Charles Macklin thanked the community, commuters and businesses for their patience during what had been a "complex project".
He said the new road would also smooth some sharp bends and introduce additional road safety benefits.
Final finishing, snagging and landscaping work will be delivered at a "more seasonal" time.
The completion brings to an end a lengthy wait to find a permanent solution to problems in the area.
There have been repeated calls from residents, businesses and politicians to have the traffic signals removed throughout their time in operation.