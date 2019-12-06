Image copyright Scotland Transerv Image caption The work has been completed ahead of time and on budget

Work has been completed on a stretch of south of Scotland road which had been operating under "temporary" traffic lights for five years.

The £2.8m project has realigned the A76 between Sanquhar and Thornhill, taking it away from an unstable embankment.

Traffic management was put in place following a landslip in the area in November 2014.

Scotland TranServ said the 30-week scheme had been completed on budget and three weeks ahead of schedule.

Image copyright Google Image caption There were repeated calls over the past five years for the removal of the temporary lights

Principal Engineer Charles Macklin thanked the community, commuters and businesses for their patience during what had been a "complex project".

He said the new road would also smooth some sharp bends and introduce additional road safety benefits.

Final finishing, snagging and landscaping work will be delivered at a "more seasonal" time.

Image copyright Scotland Transerv Image caption Scotland TranServ said road safety had also been improved by the project

The completion brings to an end a lengthy wait to find a permanent solution to problems in the area.

There have been repeated calls from residents, businesses and politicians to have the traffic signals removed throughout their time in operation.