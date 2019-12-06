Image copyright Euan Adamson Image caption Moat Brae is a National Centre for Children's Literature and Storytelling

A house that inspired the story of Peter Pan has been named among Time magazine's "coolest places" to visit.

Moat Brae in Dumfries features among 50 sites around the world worth seeing with children.

The building - where Peter Pan author JM Barrie played as a child - opened to the public in the summer as a national centre for children's literature.

Time said it had based its selections on "quality, originality, sustainability, and accessibility".

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption The south of Scotland centre is one of 50 sites around the world on the list

The south of Scotland mansion was saved from demolition a decade ago and, after a major fundraising campaign, is now back in use as a tourist attraction.

Barrie credited the site as an inspiration for Peter Pan and the famous work has been used as the theme for the renovation of the site.

Time said the attractions on the list were "exciting, innovative, and iconic destinations around the world".

It highlighted sites including a Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore with a gourmet kids' menu, and American sand dunes perfect for sledding.

And it praised the overhaul carried out at Moat Brae.

"Kids can run through the building's enchanted gardens, enjoy the Lost Boys' tree house, and board a full-scale pirate ship," it said.

"Indoors, they can search for hidden messages scattered around the house or look for Peter Pan's shadow."

What is its story?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption JM Barrie played in the gardens of the Dumfries property as a child

JM Barrie was born in Kirriemuir but grew up in Dumfries, attending Dumfries Academy.

He credited his time spent playing at Moat Brae house in the town as inspiration for his most famous work, Peter Pan.

The building - once a private house - was also used as a hospital and nursing home before falling into disrepair in the 1990s.

Demolition looked the most likely option before a trust stepped in and started fundraising which ultimately saw it brought back into use this summer.

'Delighted and flattered'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Notre Dame in Paris is among the other places to make the list

Centre director Simon Davidson said the recognition from Time was a welcome boost in their first year of operation

"We are obviously delighted and flattered to be part of this," he said.

"We are in esteemed company when you read down the list and you see Mission Control in Houston, Notre Dame in Paris, the Statue of Liberty in New York and then Moat Brae in Dumfries.

"One of the key objectives here was to create an attraction in Dumfries that people from all over the world would want to come to."