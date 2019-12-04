Image copyright @1Rigz Image caption A boy has been charged following the fire at the school

A boy has been arrested and charged following a fire which badly damaged a secondary school in the Borders.

Police Scotland has also confirmed that a second boy had been arrested and released "pending further inquiries".

It follows a major fire at Peebles High School on Thursday which caused widespread damage to the site.

A short statement from police said a boy had been charged in connection with wilful fireraising and a report would be sent to the children's reporter.

Ch Insp Stuart Reid, area commander for the Scottish Borders, said: "We would like to thank the public for their patience while the investigation into the fire continues as we work alongside our colleagues at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"We continue to liaise with the Scottish Borders Council in connection with the safety and security of the buildings, and the impact on the local community.

"We'd remind the public that, as the person charged is below the age of 18, he cannot be named or identified for legal reasons as per the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995."