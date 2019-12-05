Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Heavy rain and flooding caused problems underneath the track

A three-week operation to repair an embankment slip on the West Coast Main Line has been completed.

Heavy rain and flooding caused problems underneath the track at Ecclefechan in Dumfries and Galloway.

Monitoring of the embankment showed movement which resulted in speed restrictions being introduced.

More than 1,000 tonnes of stone were brought to the site and a stream was also diverted in order to complete the repair work.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Hundreds of tonnes of stone had to be used to fix the issue in Dumfries and Galloway

A short "haul road" was also constructed in order to get the stone to the site.

It is hoped the diversion of the nearby water course will help to avoid any repeat of the issue.