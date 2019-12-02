Image copyright Walter Baxter Image caption The old school in Kelso dates back to the 1930s

Conversion plans for an Art Deco secondary school in the Borders are being recommended for approval.

The old Kelso High School shut two years ago and students moved to a new £22.5m site in the town.

Scottish Borders Council is now being asked to approve demolition and construction proposals for the Bowmont Street building.

If agreed 34 flats and 47 supported homes for the elderly put would be built on the old school site.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Pupils moved into a new school in 2017

The building dates back to the 1930s and the move into the new secondary was described as a "significant day" for the town.

It was said at the time that the old school had "served the town well" but new facilities were needed.

Scottish Borders Council is being recommended to approve the proposals for conversion of the old site with a string of conditions.

The main elevation and towers on the historic structure would be retained under the plans.