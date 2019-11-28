Image copyright Hector Kerr

Pupils have been evacuated after a "severe" fire took hold at a high school in the Scottish Borders.

Firefighters were called to Peebles High School on Springwood Road at about 13:00 on Thursday.

Plumes of smoke were seen as hundreds of pupils and staff members were taken outside the building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed everyone was accounted for. Police confirmed they were also called to the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Operations Control have mobilised six fire appliances and one height appliance to the scene, and crews remain in attendance.

"The school has been fully evacuated, and all persons accounted for."

Council leader and Conservative candidate for Lanark and Hamilton East Shona Haslam urged parents to avoid going to the school grounds.