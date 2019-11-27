A74(M) crash near Lockerbie: West Drayton man named by police
Police have identified a lorry driver who died in a crash on the A74(M) in Dumfries and Galloway.
Dorin Mihailescu, 52, of West Drayton, west London, died at the scene of the accident near Lockerbie at about 05:45 on Monday.
His lorry struck the central reservation barrier of the motorway before leaving the road.
A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing.
It was the first of two serious accidents close to one another, and only a few hours apart on Monday.
In the second incident a 34-year-old man was badly hurt following a crash involving a van and a lorry.
The road in the area was shut for several hours.