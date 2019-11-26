Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The temporary bridge has been lowered into place to allow the route to reopen

A new bridge has been lowered into place next to a spot where Robert Burns bathed and drank the waters shortly before he died.

The temporary structure should allow the B725 at Brow Well near Ruthwell to reopen.

The route was closed in late September after an old bridge in the area partially collapsed.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said reopening should now be able to take place on Monday.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The road is scheduled to reopen in early December

The road was shut in late September after damage was found to the top and underside of the old bridge.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Scottish National Heritage have been involved in discussions over how to address the situation.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The site is close to a spot with historic links to Robert Burns

The bridge sits near a site which was renowned for its healing qualities back in the 18th Century.

Burns himself visited in 1796 when he was already seriously ill, but it failed to improve his condition - thought to have been rheumatic fever - and he died in July that year.

The site remains a popular visitor spot for fans of the poet's work.