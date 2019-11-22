Woman and child in hospital after Jedburgh fire
- 22 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman and child have been taken to hospital following a fire in a flat in the Scottish Borders.
Firefighters were called to the scene in Headrig in Jedburgh at 02:35 on Friday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a woman and girl were taken to Borders General Hospital for checks for the effects of breathing in smoke.
Three fire engines were sent to the scene and the fire was extinguished.