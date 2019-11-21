Image copyright Google Image caption Wayne Wilkes had denied carrying out the robbery in November last year

A man has been cleared of carrying out a robbery at a supermarket in the Scottish Borders.

Wayne Wilkes, 38, of Kelso, had denied forcing staff to open a till and robbing them while wearing a mask over his face.

The offence was alleged to have been committed at a Co-op store in the town in November last year.

The case against him was found not proven following a jury trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.