Image copyright Tweed Valley Tourist Consortium Image caption Businesses have backed the scheme to boost visitor numbers

A scheme to promote the Tweed Valley as a "world-class activity destination" has been backed by local businesses.

The support paves the way for the creation of a Business Improvement District (BID).

The BID will allow a levy to be collected from local businesses to attract more visitors and improve marketing.

It is hoped the five-year business plan will be up and running from 1 April next year.

Image copyright Tweed Valley Tourist Consortium Image caption Road cycling and mountain biking are among the area's attractions

Businesses say the scheme could generate income of up to £350,000 which would then be matched by other investment

The key aims of the BID are:

to develop the Tweed Valley as a destination

to ensure long-term tourism sustainability

to increase visitor numbers and improve their experience

to create jobs

to encourage people to stay longer and spend more

The BID area extends east from West Linton following the River Tweed as far as Selkirk but not overlapping with a town centre BID in the town.

There are more than 100 businesses included operating across a range of sectors.