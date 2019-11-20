Image copyright DGHP Image caption Tenants will see rent rises capped at 2% a year for the next three years

Tenants with one of Scotland's biggest social landlords have voted for a deal which it is claimed could unlock investment and create hundreds of jobs.

Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership (DGHP) has more than 10,000 properties in the region.

Tenants were balloted on a deal for their landlord to become part of the Glasgow-based Wheatley Group.

More than 95% of those who voted backed the plans which will peg back rent rises and see "accelerated investment".

Investment plans in housing are expected to be accelerated under the deal

DGHP chairman Bill Robertson said: "We are delighted that tenants have shown such great support for the partnership and that so many tenants voted.

"The fact that more than 75% of tenants voted in the ballot is incredible and very encouraging."

He said the board of DGHP believed it was a "fantastic opportunity" for tenants which would deliver 500 new jobs and apprenticeships.

Among the benefits promised ahead of the vote were:

Lower rents than planned, with increases capped at 2% a year for the next three years

Creating an in-house repairs workforce

500 new jobs and apprenticeships

Enabling DGHP to accelerate investment plans

1,000 new homes for older people and families across the region over five years

Alastair MacNish, who chairs the Wheatley Group, said: "We are delighted DGHP tenants have voted to join forces with Wheatley and we look forward to welcoming them into the group.

"Tenants and the other people we work for are at the very heart of everything we do at Wheatley and we will do all we can to make sure that is the case in Dumfries and Galloway."