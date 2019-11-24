Image copyright Live Borders

An exhibition is opening next month allowing the public to take a "nostalgic look" at a Scottish Borders town.

Forgotten Shops of Hawick includes photos, memorabilia and billheads from old businesses.

Museum and Gallery Assistant Shaureen Lammie said she hoped the items on display would bring back "happy memories" to many people.

The exhibition is being held at the town's Borders Textile Towerhouse from 14 December to 28 March.

Image copyright Live Borders

"At the start of the 1950s, Hawick had around 250 shops, from small corner shops to high street department stores," Ms Lammie said.

"Today, that number is massively reduced.

"This exhibition takes a look back at these shops and allows us to take stock of the ongoing evolution of the high street and remember a different way of life."

