Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The centre will be completed by September 2020 but will not open until the following year

The opening of a permanent home for the Great Tapestry of Scotland will miss an original target set for next year.

Scottish Borders Council said the Galashiels building would be complete by September 2020 but would not open until spring 2021.

The local authority said that decision would allow it to "capitalise on the peak tourism season".

A report to its executive committee said the £6.7m project remained on budget.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Sandy Maxwell-Forbes will be the director of the new centre

The council said "good progress" was being made on the building which is transforming a previously derelict town centre site.

The visitor attraction is seen as a catalyst for the wider regeneration of Galashiels.

Once completed it is hoped it will attract more than 50,000 visitors a year and create 16 jobs.

A director has also been announced for the new centre with the "internationally experienced" Sandy Maxwell-Forbes taking up the post.