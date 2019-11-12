Image copyright Google Image caption Police seized the drugs from a car on the A74(M) near Johnstonebridge

Drugs worth an estimated £80,000 have been seized by police in the south of Scotland.

Officers stopped a black BMW on the A74(M) Glasgow to Carlisle road, near Johnstonebridge, at about 20:10 on Monday.

Police said the drugs found inside the car were believed be cocaine and cannabis.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.