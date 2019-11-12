Police seize drugs worth estimated £80,000 at Johnstonebridge
Drugs worth an estimated £80,000 have been seized by police in the south of Scotland.
Officers stopped a black BMW on the A74(M) Glasgow to Carlisle road, near Johnstonebridge, at about 20:10 on Monday.
Police said the drugs found inside the car were believed be cocaine and cannabis.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.