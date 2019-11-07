Image copyright Chris Andrews

A fresh bid is being made to tackle safety concerns over lorries passing near an 18th Century corn mill in Dumfries and Galloway.

Previous proposals to address the issue at the New Abbey site were refused.

However, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said it remained concerned that heavy vehicles could leave the road and end up in the mill's gardens.

It has now drawn up revised plans to widen the road and put up boulders to try to reduce the risk.

A first bid for protective work was lodged in December 2016 but was subsequently rejected by Dumfries and Galloway Council.

Image copyright Google

HES said it had looked at "alternative solutions" but had concluded that steps to "reinforce" the boundary were necessary.

It said damage to a cherry tree and hedge had left a gap which had health and safety implications due to the mill wheel and open water in the area.

There are also concerns about the potential for debris material being thrown into the garden.

HES has lodged a new planning application with the local authority which will be considered in due course.

What is the site's story?

Image copyright James Towill

The whitewashed stone mill by the Pow Burn in New Abbey was built at the end of the 1700s but a mill may have been there as early as the late 1200s when Sweetheart Abbey was founded in the village.

Originally two storeys high with two millstones, the mill grew in the 1800s as an extra floor and millstone were added.

Thomas Millar was the first recorded miller, in 1825. The last miller, John Clingan, closed his ledgers and stopped the waterwheel soon after World War Two.

The category A listed building is now run as a visitor attraction.

Source: Historic Environment Scotland