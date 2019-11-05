Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption Lukasz Skarbonkiewicz was caught in Cairnryan in July this year

A man has been jailed following the first seizure of crystal meth at a Scots ferry port.

Lukasz Skarbonkiewicz, 36, was caught after being stopped by police at Cairnryan in July this year.

He was strip searched and an envelope - containing three bags and a bottle - was found hidden in his underpants.

The Polish-born man was jailed for 32 months at the High Court in Glasgow after he admitted being concerned in the supply of crystal meth.

The court heard how a total of 100g of crystals of the class A drug were found, with a street value estimated at £10,000.

Skarbonkiewicz insisted he was "scared" and had been ordered to take the drugs on to a ferry to Belfast before being caught.

Appeared 'agitated'

However, it emerged he had previously been locked up for a separate crime involving the same drug.

The court was told police had been monitoring passengers at the Stena Line terminal building at Cairnryan on 13 July.

Prosecutor Michael Meehan QC said Skarbonkiewicz appeared "agitated".

"Officers approached," he added. "A drug detection dog immediately gave a positive indication towards his holdall."

No drugs were found in the bag - but crystal meth was soon discovered after Skarbonkiewicz was asked to take off his clothes.

He initially claimed: "I was given this ... forced to by a person in London to take to Belfast."

Mr Meehan said the substance was described as a "psycho-stimulant".

'Silly things'

He added: "It is the first seizure (of the drug) at the port."

Skarbonkiewicz later said he "panicked" when he saw the police and had gone to the toilet intending to "throw" the crystals away.

He also stated: "I was scared. I was threatened. What are you meant to do?

"I did not want to go through with it. There was no reward in it for me."

The court heard he further said: "Sometimes you do silly things."

Frances Connor, defending, said Skarbonkiewicz had been a user of crystal meth.

Lord Turnbull told him he faced a minimum seven-year sentence if found guilty of a similar crime again.

The judge added: "You are running a real risk of spending a significant portion of your young life in prison."