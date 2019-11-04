Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Baker Street in Hawick

A 21-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked while making his way home in the Scottish Borders at the weekend.

The incident happened shortly before 04:00 on Sunday on Baker Street in Hawick.

Det Con Sandy Blacklock urged anyone who had seen the "altercation" to contact the police.

He said they were reviewing CCTV in the area and were following a "positive line of inquiry".