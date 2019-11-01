Image copyright PA Media Image caption The prince stopped to talk to the crowds that gathered to see him

Prince Charles has been on a tour of a number of towns across the Scottish Borders.

The royal visitor - known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland - stopped off in Hawick, St Boswells and Melrose.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The visit took in a number of towns in the region

He was given a tour of the Scott & Charters knitwear factory and tried his hand at the garment-making process.

He also took time to speak to some members of the large crowds which had gathered to see him during his time in the region.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The prince tried out the garment-making process for himself

His other appointments in the Borders included the family-run Hawico business and the Mainstreet Trading Company in St Boswells.

The prince was also scheduled to open the new offices of the Tweed Forum - a charity dedicated to protecting and conserving the River Tweed and its surroundings - near Melrose.

Chairman James Hepburne Scott said they were delighted to welcome him to the site and also tell him about their work along the length of the famous waterway.

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media Image caption It was a second visit in a matter of months to southern Scotland having been in Galloway in September

All images are copyrighted.