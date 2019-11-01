Prince Charles tours Hawick, St Boswells and Melrose
Prince Charles has been on a tour of a number of towns across the Scottish Borders.
The royal visitor - known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland - stopped off in Hawick, St Boswells and Melrose.
He was given a tour of the Scott & Charters knitwear factory and tried his hand at the garment-making process.
He also took time to speak to some members of the large crowds which had gathered to see him during his time in the region.
His other appointments in the Borders included the family-run Hawico business and the Mainstreet Trading Company in St Boswells.
The prince was also scheduled to open the new offices of the Tweed Forum - a charity dedicated to protecting and conserving the River Tweed and its surroundings - near Melrose.
Chairman James Hepburne Scott said they were delighted to welcome him to the site and also tell him about their work along the length of the famous waterway.
