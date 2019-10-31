Image copyright PA Media

Four towns in the Borders could see by-laws introduced to ban the consumption of alcohol in public places.

Councillors voted to take forward consultation on the move in Hawick, Galashiels, Eyemouth and Peebles.

It follows initial consultation earlier this year which saw opinion split over whether public drinking was a problem.

Scottish Borders Council agreed to take forward consultation which could lead to pilot projects in the four towns across the region.

It was initially suggested only Hawick and Galashiels be included.

However, councillors decided to expand the move to include Eyemouth and Peebles.

The local authority first resolved to try to tackle the issue more than a decade ago.

It said further detail of its latest consultation would be announced soon.