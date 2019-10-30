Image copyright Google Image caption The museum is to be expanded and refurbished in order to attract more visitors

A specialist Roman history museum in the Borders has secured funding towards its expansion and refurbishment.

It is hoped the grant of £395,000 to the Trimontium Museum in Melrose will lead to an increase in visitors.

The funding was awarded by the South of Scotland Economic Partnership (SOSEP) to help with overall upgrade costs of more than £1.25m.

It will be used to develop a learning programme which will let visitors contribute to archaeological research.

Image copyright Russel Wills Image caption The area was the site of a large Roman frontier fort

Trimontium, meaning the place of three hills, was the site of a large frontier fort for the Romans, which was set up in the first and second centuries AD.

It lasted for about 100 years and the museum tells the story of its rise and fall.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The money will help to develop a learning programme

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: "The refurbishment of the museum will allow the trust to display more artefacts from the local area and improve the visitor experience."

He said tourism was vital to the Scottish economy and the funding would help "support and maximise the economic potential" of the region.

Dr John Reid, who chairs the trust, also welcomed the support. He added: "Newstead Roman Fort lies in an area incredibly rich in historical heritage.

"The Trimontium Trust has been proud to share its story for over 25 years from our small museum in Melrose overlooked by the ancient hillfort on Eildon Hill. "