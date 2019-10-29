Image copyright Getty Images Image caption X-Factor 2015 winner Louisa was one of the headline acts at Youth Beatz this year

The economic impact of an event billed as Scotland's biggest free music festival has been described as "significant".

Youth Beatz - held at Park Farm in Dumfries in June - generated estimated visitor spending of more than £500,000.

The Vamps, Professor Green, Sigma and X-Factor 2015 winner Louisa were the headline acts for the two-day event.

An estimated 40,000 fans attended the festival which is free but a ticket is required for entry.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Vamps also performed at the free festival in 2019

Young people coming to the event also donated nearly 50,000 items to local food banks.

A full report on the impact of the festival will go before Dumfries and Galloway Council next month.

As well as the economic effect, it found a sharp decline in anti-social behaviour by young people on the days the event was held.

The 2020 Festival - which will also take place at Park Farm - will be held on 27 and 28 June.