An investigation has been launched into the death of a farm worker in the Scottish Borders.

Bryan Thomson, 25, was involved in an accident with machinery at Northhouse Farm, near Hawick, on Friday.

Paramedics were sent to the scene but were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead.

Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

They added that inquiries were ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive had been informed.

'Huge asset'

Mr Thomson's employer, J Hepburn and Co, has released a statement paying tribute.

It described the incident as a "massive shock" but praised everyone involved in dealing with a "very difficult situation".

The company said Mr Thomson was "very well liked and a huge asset to the business".

"Bryan was not just an employee but, really, an integral part of a family business and was taking more responsibility for day-to-day operations," it said.

"He will be greatly missed as a workmate and a friend for his funny banter and witty, cheeky remarks.

"His untimely passing will leave a very large void at Northhouse and beyond."