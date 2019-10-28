Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The accident happened on the A75 near Shawhead on Friday

A 79-year-old man has died in hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the A75 in southern Scotland.

Alexander O'Haire, of Shawhead, near Dumfries, was driving a Volkswagen Beetle near his home when the accident happened on Friday afternoon.

He was taken to Dumfries Infirmary but died as a result of his injuries on Sunday.

The drivers of a van and another car involved were assessed in hospital and released.

Police said an investigation into the cause of the crash was continuing.

Sgt Wayne Carnochan renewed appeals for any witnesses, or anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash who had a dash-cam fitted, to come forward.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.