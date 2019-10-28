Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption Graham Nicol was depute leader of the Conservative group on Dumfries and Galloway Council

Tribute has been paid to a senior Conservative councillor in Dumfries and Galloway who died on Friday.

Graham Nicol was the depute leader of his group on the south of Scotland local authority.

Council leader Elaine Murray confirmed the "sad news" of his death adding he was "well-liked and highly regarded" by fellow councillors.

Mr Nicol had been a councillor for more than a decade and represented the Mid Galloway and Wigtown West ward.

Ms Murray, who leads the Labour/SNP administration, said he was well thought of by colleagues.

"He was always prepared to work with others for the benefit of his constituents and the residents of Dumfries and Galloway and served both his ward and the region with distinction," she said.

"He will be very sadly missed by us all."