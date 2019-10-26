Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A75 at a junction leading to Arnmannoch, near Shawhead

An elderly man is in a critical condition after a road collision in the south of Scotland.

The 79-year-old was driving a Volkswagen Beetle when it was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the A75, west of Dumfries, at 15:45 on Friday.

He is being treated in Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

A Vauxhall Corsa and a Ford Transit were also involved in the collision at a junction leading to Arnmannoch, near Shawhead.

A 22-year-old woman who was driving the Corsa and the 65-year-old man who was behind the wheel of Transit were assessed in hospital and released.

Sgt Jonathan Edgar said: "Given the time of day there would have been a lot of traffic on the road so we're appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us.

"Equally we're looking to speak to people who stopped to assist or had dash cameras fitted to their vehicles around the time of the collision."