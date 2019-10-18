A man who repeatedly raped a young girl over an eight-year period confessed to police saying: "It was like an addiction."

Mark Hamilton, 48, from Dumfriesshire, admitted raping the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, when she was aged between 11 and 19.

He also admitted sexually abusing her when she was aged between eight and 11.

The offences were committed at various addresses in Dumfriesshire between 2008 and 2018. Sentence was deferred.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing QC told the High Court in Glasgow: "In February 2019, the complainer disclosed to a work colleague that she had been sexually abused for many years.

"She then told her boyfriend and his parents and her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother called the police."

The court heard that the victim said she was first sexually abused at eight years old by the accused who blindfolded her first.

'Out of control'

The sexual abuse escalated and, when the girl was 11, Hamilton began regularly raping her.

Mr Ewing added: "The accused told her the abuse would stop when she was 16 and she believed him.

"When she reached 16, he told her it would continue until she was 18 and she thought it would never stop."

When the police interviewed Hamilton, he began crying and then said: "I just want to kill myself.

"It just happened, then spiralled out of control. It was like an addiction. I knew it was wrong and wanted it to stop, but couldn't. I know I'm going to jail."

Hamilton was remanded in custody and placed on the sex offenders register.

He will be sentenced next month by judge Lord Armstrong when defence counsel Matt Jackson QC will give his plea in mitigation.