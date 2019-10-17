Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The council announced plans to invest in its play parks earlier this year

Campaigners have opposed the closure of play parks across the Borders and raised concerns of the impact on children's health and wellbeing.

Two petitions have been lodged with the local authority objecting to the plans in Hawick and Kelso.

Scottish Borders Council unveiled plans earlier this year to invest £5m in its larger and better used parks.

However, it would also see the removal of equipment from dozens of sites across the area.

Now petitions opposing the move in two towns will be discussed by the local authority's audit and scrutiny committee.

Hundreds of signatures have been gathered against the move and citing a range of concerns.

They include the impact on health, distance to the nearest facility and road safety issues.

A report to councillors said the removal of play equipment did not "preclude the use of these spaces for recreation".

It said they would remain available to the community and the council could consider "disposal of the site".