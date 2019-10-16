Image copyright Getty Images

Developers want to reduce the number of turbines but increase their height on a project already approved by the Scottish government in the Borders.

The Cloich Forest scheme near Peebles was approved more than three years ago.

At that time it was made up of 18 turbines, but a proposal has now been submitted which could see that number reduced by four.

However, EDF Renewables is also seeking to increase the height of the structures involved by 30m (100ft).

Planning permission was given for the scheme in July 2016 following a public inquiry.

A report submitted to the Scottish government said changes in financial support for renewables had prompted a review of the consented development.

It added that advances in turbine technology meant they could be "significantly more productive" with "relatively minor" increases in dimensions allowing them to produce "lower cost renewable electricity".