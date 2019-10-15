Disorientated dog walker rescued in Galloway Hills

Image copyright Alan O'Dowd Image caption The man had taken his dogs out for a walk when he got lost in the hills

A disorientated dog walker had to be rescued after losing his bearings in the Galloway Hills.

Galloway Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) was called out at about 23:00 on Monday to an area between Lamachan and Curleywee north of Newton Stewart.

The man and his two dogs had got lost while trying to get down from the hills and called for assistance.

He was contacted on his mobile phone and the team was able to locate the walker and get him back to his vehicle.

"The walker had the good sense to acknowledge when he became disorientated and acted correctly in remaining calm, calling for help and staying in position until help arrived," said a GMRT statement.