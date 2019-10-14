Image copyright Galloway Glens Partnership Image caption Nearly 2,000 moths were caught, identified and released as part of the project

A six-month study has identified more than 200 species of moths in south west Scotland.

Dozens of traps were set across Galloway between May and September and more than 1,900 moths were caught, identified and released.

Among the species spotted was the Clay Triple-lines, said to be "very rare" in Scotland.

McNabb Laurie of the Galloway Glens Partnership said the public response to the scheme had been impressive.

Image copyright Galloway Glens Partnership Image caption Organisers said the public had got very involved in the study

The work was carried out jointly by Butterfly Conservation Scotland and the South West Scotland Environment Information Centre for the partnership.

Mr Laurie said it had proved to be a great success.

"It has been really interesting to see the public reaction and public engagement at these moth trapping and identifying events," he said.

Image copyright Galloway Glens Partnership Image caption Dozens of traps were used to capture the moths

"It is really important that we get a better understanding of some of these harder-to-see moths.

"To know that there are more than 200 species out there in Galloway is a real indicator of how important they are."

The study will culminate with a talk on the "secret lives" of moths in the area later this year.