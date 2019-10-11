Image copyright Live Borders Image caption The museum welcomed its 10,000th visitor just three months after opening

A museum celebrating the life of Scottish motorsport legend Jim Clark has reached a visitor landmark.

The site at Duns in the Borders welcomed its 10,000th visitor just three months after it opened.

Moira and Colin McNicol, of Stirling, helped the museum reach the target and met Jim Clark's cousin Doug Niven.

Curator Shona Sinclair said it was an "amazing achievement" to reach the milestone in such a short space of time.

The museum was officially opened by Sir Jackie Stewart in August but it opened to the public the previous month.

It contains a wide range of Jim Clark memorabilia including two of his race cars, film footage and a simulator.

The famous racing driver was born in Kilmany in Fife but grew up in the Scottish Borders.

He was Formula One world champion in 1963 and 1965 before his death in a crash at Hockenheim aged 32 in 1968.