Image copyright Getty Images

Some of the tallest onshore wind turbines ever built in the UK are being proposed for a site near Langholm.

E Power Ltd has tabled plans for up to 25 of the 220m (720ft) high structures to the west of the town.

A scoping report for the Callisterhall scheme has been submitted to the Scottish government.

It said that the lack of subsidies meant "taller and more efficient turbines" were needed than had previously been used in the region.

Last year it was reported that turbines which would be the tallest onshore in the UK were being considered on Lewis.

They were up to 200m (650ft) high.

The scheme being suggested in Dumfries and Galloway could be even taller.

It would sit about 2.5 miles (4km) west of Langholm and close to a number of other wind farms.

The scoping report looks at a range of issues including noise, visual and environmental impact.

It begins the process for a full application to be made for the project in due course.