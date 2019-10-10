Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption A five-year programme hopes to overhaul the historic town centre in Hawick

A bid to "reverse some of the decline" of a historic Borders town centre is being launched.

It is hoped more than £2m will be spent in total thanks to the Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme in Hawick.

Funding has been secured from Historic Environment Scotland, Scottish Borders Council and the South of Scotland Economic Partnership.

It will target key properties, encourage general repairs and look to bring empty buildings back into use.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption It is hoped a number of buildings could be improved under the plans

The five-year programme follows similar schemes in Kelso, Selkirk and Jedburgh.

The council hopes that a "number of prominent buildings" can be improved thanks to the project.

Hawick was one of four towns announced as receiving a share of more than £4m from Historic Environment Scotland earlier this year.

Mauchline, Inverkeithing and Lochgilphead were also given support.