A temporary bridge could be put in place to allow the road to reopen near a spot where Robert Burns bathed and drank the waters before he died.

The old crossing partially collapsed last month forcing the closure of the B725 at Brow Well near Ruthwell.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said a survey had been completed and talks were being held on the way forward.

One option could be a temporary bridge with traffic lights in order to get the route open again.

Image caption The site is close to a spot with historic links to Robert Burns

The road was shut in late September after damage was found to the top and underside of the bridge.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Scottish National Heritage have been involved in discussions over how to address the situation.

The bridge sits near to a site which was renowned for its healing qualities back in the 18th Century.

Burns himself visited in 1796 when he was already seriously ill, but it failed to improve his condition - thought to have been rheumatic fever - and he died in July that year.

The site remains a popular visitor spot for fans of the poet's work.