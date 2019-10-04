Image copyright PAUL DODDS Image caption Tom Rawson led an initiative which cleared more than two tonnes of plastic from the river

A plastics campaigner has been crowned the River Tweed "champion" for his efforts to reduce littering.

Teacher Tom Rawson, of Melrose, was behind a recent clean-up which saw nearly 200 people help clear its banks.

He is now organising the Great Borders River Clean later this month across 20 towns and six rivers in the region.

James Hepburne Scott, who chairs the Tweed Forum, said Mr Rawson had made a "vital contribution" to fighting plastic pollution on the river.

The award is now in its fourth year and recognises anyone who has an "outstanding commitment to the protection and enhancement of the River Tweed".

The St Mary's School teacher led an initiative which saw more than two tonnes of litter collected by volunteers in Peebles, Cardrona, Galashiels, Melrose, St Boswells, Kelso, Coldstream and Berwick-Upon-Tweed.

Image copyright PAUL DODDS Image caption The award for "outstanding commitment" to protecting the river is in its fourth year

"Tom's work in raising awareness of the issue and in galvanising young and old alike across the Scottish Borders into taking practical steps to make a difference is hugely important," said Mr Hepburne Scott.

Mr Rawson said he was passionate about encouraging children to be the "future guardians of our environment".

"I want them to feel that their efforts can and do have a positive and significant impact," he said.

"The clean-up events that St Mary's School have organised are a real team-effort with children and adults from all over the Borders coming together to make a difference.

"Plastic pollution is very much a product of our lifestyles but we are also the solution to this local and global issue."