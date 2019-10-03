Image copyright Police Scotland

A lorry has been pictured pulling a new bridge to replace one badly damaged by flooding.

The Sparling Bridge over the River Cree in Newton Stewart was declared unsafe after serious problems in parts of the town in December 2015.

A contractor has now been appointed to fit a new bridge due to open in early November.

The structure made its way west along the A75 towards the town, with drivers advised to expect delays.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Drivers have been warned to expect delays while the bridge is being transported

Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The old bridge was badly damaged by flooding

Dumfries and Galloway Council said it was expected to reach its destination at about 14:00.