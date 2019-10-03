Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A75 on Wednesday afternoon

A woman has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police said the accident happened on the A75 shortly before 15:00 on Wednesday at Palnure, east of Newton Stewart.

The 57-year-old woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for more than eight hours to allow accident investigations to take place.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.