A75 shut at Palnure after serious crash
- 2 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A serious two-vehicle crash has closed the A75 in both directions in Dumfries and Galloway.
Police reported the accident near Palnure at about 15:15.
Drivers were advised to use an alternative route if possible and allow for longer journey times than normal in the area.
Diversions have been put in place and police said they expected the closure to remain in place for a "number of hours".