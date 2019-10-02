Image copyright Grace Tait Osborne Image caption Robert Osborne, right, and Iain Robertson struggled for hours to get the calf free

A three-week-old Aberdeen Angus calf has been saved following a major operation to rescue it from an underground water pipe.

Farmer Robert Osborne and stockman Iain Robertson said they struggled for two-and-a-half hours to get the calf free.

The alarm was raised on Tuesday after the Durisdeer farmer said he heard the animal making noises in the field.

He said they were eventually able to locate and free the calf, nick-named Trouble, with the help of a digger.

Image copyright Grace Tait Osborne Image caption Mr Osborne said he had not initially thought it was possible for the calf to get stuck down the hole

The whole rescue operation was captured on film by his daughter Grace Tait Osborne.

Mr Osborne said he had not initially believed it was possible for the calf to get into the pipe.

"When I did realise it was in, it sounded really close," he said.

"I thought it was not that far away but I got the torch and I couldn't see it."

Image copyright Grace Tait Osborne Image caption Mr Osborne's daughter captured the rescue operation on film

Along with Mr Robertson, the men began digging holes to get better access to the distressed animal.

Eventually, they had to use a box attached to a rope to help them drag the calf to safety.

"Two-and-a-half hours it took us," said Mr Osborne.

"It's not really about the value," he added.

"Farmers get bad enough press for looking after their animals, but 99.9% of farmers do look after their animals.

"It is a nice wee calf."